Police arrest teenager after boy's bike and bag were stolen by group in Warwick

By The Newsroom
Published 10th Jun 2024, 11:20 BST
Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy after a boy’s bike and bag were stolen by a group in Warwick.

The incident happened in St Nicholas Park on Saturday evening (June 8).

Having received a report, officers found a boy fitting the description of one of the suspects who was found in possession of some of the victim’s belongings.

Officers also seized cable snippers.

Police are appealing for witnessesPolice are appealing for witnesses
The 15-year-old from Birmingham was arrested on suspicion of theft and going equipped.

Any witnesses or anyone with information can report this by clicking here, calling 101 quoting incident 242 of June 8.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.