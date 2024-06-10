Police arrest teenager after boy's bike and bag were stolen by group in Warwick

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy after a boy’s bike and bag were stolen by a group in Warwick.

The incident happened in St Nicholas Park on Saturday evening (June 8).

Having received a report, officers found a boy fitting the description of one of the suspects who was found in possession of some of the victim’s belongings.

Officers also seized cable snippers.

Police are appealing for witnesses

The 15-year-old from Birmingham was arrested on suspicion of theft and going equipped.

Any witnesses or anyone with information can report this by clicking here, calling 101 quoting incident 242 of June 8.