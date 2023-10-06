Police arrest three people in 24 hours on suspicion of drug offences in Warwickshire
Police arrested three people in 24 hours this week on suspicion of dealing drugs in Warwickshire.
In Mill Road, Rugby, at around noon on Wednesday, a 25-year-old man from Rugby was arrested on suspicion of dealing drugs following a search of a VW Golf and the subsequent alleged discovery of drug-related texts on a mobile phone.
A Section 32 search was conducted of the driver’s flat, and both drug paraphernalia and cash consistent with dealing were reportedly found.
The 25-year-old is on police bail at this time.
In the afternoon just after 1.30pm, a 64-year-old man from Coventry was arrested following an alleged sighting of known drug users in an interaction with the occupants of a white van on Brunswick Street, Leamington.
The van was searched, and it is reported that a burner phone, a large quantity of cash, and black capsules containing suspected Class A substances were discovered, along with an alleged needle on the passenger seat.
The 64-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, as well as on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.
He is currently on bail.
A 27-year-old man from Nuneaton was arrested on suspicion of supplying class A controlled substances on Thursday morning just after 6am.
This was following an investigation into mobile phone data which allegedly found a significant amount of information linking to the supply of class A substances.
The 27-year-old is still in police detention at this time.