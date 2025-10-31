Police arrest two men after machete and bottle used in Brownsover street brawl

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 31st Oct 2025, 15:58 GMT
Two arrests have been made.placeholder image
Two arrests have been made.
Two men are in custody after using a machete and a bottle in a street fight in Brownsover this afternoon (Friday, October 31).

Police were called to Bow Fell at around 1.30pm today.

Most Popular

They arrested two men and they have both been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Rugby police commander CI Angus Eagles said: "This is not something any of our communities expect to see on the streets of Rugby and I understand residents will be concerned.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We'll be out patrolling the area this evening and right across the weekend to make sure everyone feels safe. Please come and chat with us if you've got any concerns.

"Enquiries are ongoing - but what we can say is that this looks like an isolated incident and there is no risk to the wider public.

"If you witnessed the incident, please give us a call on 101 giving incident number 133 of October 31.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice