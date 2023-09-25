Police arrest two men on suspicion of drugs and driving offences after car stopped in Princethorpe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have arrested two men on suspicion of drugs and driving offences after officers stopped a car near Princethorpe at the weekend.

Officers spotted a VW Golf which had failed to stop two days previously on the A423 shortly after 10pm on Sunday (24 September).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A stinger device was used to stop the car and a search was carried out with a quantity of what is believed to be class A drugs seized from it.

Two men remain in custody.

A 23-year-old man of no fixed abode was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance.

A 23-year-old man from Coventry was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possession with intent to supply drugs - other than class A.