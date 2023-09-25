Police arrest two men on suspicion of drugs and driving offences after car stopped in Princethorpe
Police have arrested two men on suspicion of drugs and driving offences after officers stopped a car near Princethorpe at the weekend.
Officers spotted a VW Golf which had failed to stop two days previously on the A423 shortly after 10pm on Sunday (24 September).
A stinger device was used to stop the car and a search was carried out with a quantity of what is believed to be class A drugs seized from it.
A 23-year-old man of no fixed abode was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance.
A 23-year-old man from Coventry was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possession with intent to supply drugs - other than class A.
Both men remain in police custody at this time.