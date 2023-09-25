Register
BREAKING
Over half of Scotland’s popular beaches ‘blighted’ with raw sewage
Russel Brand: Met receive number of sex offence allegations
'Cowardly ambush': Boy aged 15 stabbed in the back with kitchen knife
Lucy Letby to face retrial on allegation she tried to murder baby girl
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles
Aldi boss says 'savvy shoppers' helped profits jump by £118m

Police arrest two men on suspicion of drugs and driving offences after car stopped in Princethorpe

Both men remain in police custody
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 25th Sep 2023, 16:18 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 16:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police have arrested two men on suspicion of drugs and driving offences after officers stopped a car near Princethorpe at the weekend.

Officers spotted a VW Golf which had failed to stop two days previously on the A423 shortly after 10pm on Sunday (24 September).

A stinger device was used to stop the car and a search was carried out with a quantity of what is believed to be class A drugs seized from it.

Most Popular
Two men remain in custody.Two men remain in custody.
Two men remain in custody.

A 23-year-old man of no fixed abode was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance.

A 23-year-old man from Coventry was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possession with intent to supply drugs - other than class A.

Both men remain in police custody at this time.