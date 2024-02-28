Police arrested suspect after reports of someone trying to open car doors in Warwick
A man has been arrested after reports of someone trying car doors in Priory Road, Warwick.
Police responded to the reports at around 10.40am yesterday (Tuesday).
They stopped a suspect and seized a balaclava and two screwdrivers.
Warwickshire Police said: "The 42-year-old man from Coventry was arrested on suspicion of going equipped.
"If you witnessed anything suspicious or have doorbell or CCTV footage from the area around the time of the incident please go to www.warwickshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about or call 101 quoting incident 121 of 27 February. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."