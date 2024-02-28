Police arrested suspect after reports of someone trying to open car doors in Warwick

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been arrested after reports of someone trying car doors in Priory Road, Warwick.

Police responded to the reports at around 10.40am yesterday (Tuesday).

They stopped a suspect and seized a balaclava and two screwdrivers.

Warwickshire Police said: "The 42-year-old man from Coventry was arrested on suspicion of going equipped.