Police ask public to be on look out for jewellery stolen in Rugby burglary
“If you are offered it, please call 101”
Police are urging people in Rugby to be on the look out for jewellery stolen in Rugby on Friday (December 8).
The items, including rings and earrings, pictured here have reportedly been stolen during a burglary in Bilton Road.
A police spokesman said: “If you see any of these items of jewellery for sale, or you are offered them to buy, telephone the police on 101, citing incident Incident 429 of December 8.”