Call police on 101, citing incident 192 of December 21 if you are this man or if you know him

Police want to speak to this man as they believe he may be able to assist with enquiries into a sexual assault in Warwickshire.

The incident reportedly took place on Wednesday, December 21 at the McDonald's on Queens Road, Nuneaton.

