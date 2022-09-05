Police believe this suspected burglar from Leeds could be in Warwickshire

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police believe Charmaine Reynolds, who is wanted in connection with burglary in Leeds, could be in Warwickshire.

Detectives from Leeds District Crime Team are looking for Charmaine Reynolds as part of a burglary that happened last year on August 25, where a laptop computer was stolen.

Despite extensive enquiries and checks on addresses, officers have been unable to locate the 33-year-old.

She has links to West Yorkshire, North Yorkshire, Warwickshire and Lancashire.