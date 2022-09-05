Police believe this suspected burglar from Leeds could be in Warwickshire
Anyone who spots her should call police on 101
Police believe this woman, who is wanted in connection with burglary in Leeds, could be in Warwickshire.
Detectives from Leeds District Crime Team are looking for Charmaine Reynolds as part of a burglary that happened last year on August 25, where a laptop computer was stolen.
Despite extensive enquiries and checks on addresses, officers have been unable to locate the 33-year-old.
She has links to West Yorkshire, North Yorkshire, Warwickshire and Lancashire.
Anyone who has seen her or who has any information that could assist in tracing her is asked to contact Leeds District Crime Team via 101 quoting reference 13210431262 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechatInformation can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.