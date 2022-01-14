Police believe three recent knife attacks in Nuneaton may have been carried out by the same person.

The incidents involved two threats on shopkeepers and one on a person in the street.

Here are the police reports on the three incidents:

Incident One: At around 2.25pm on 11 January, a shop keeper was threatened with an item, believed to be a knife, in a convenience store on Alexandra Street. There were no reported injuries and nothing was stolen.

Incident two: At around 9.45pm last night (13 January), a man in his early 60s was followed on Fitton Street. He was threatened with an object, believed to be a knife, and ran from the scene. There were no reported injuries and nothing was stolen.

Incident three: At around 10.20pm on the same evening, a shop keeper was threatened with a knife in a shop on Heath End Road. No money was handed over and the suspect left the store.

The suspect is described as a white male, believed to be aged between 16-20, wearing all black, with a black face covering.

Det Sgt Richard Walker from Nuneaton CID said: “We’re currently treating the three incidents as linked, and would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed them or any suspicious behaviour in the area over the previous week to please come forward.

“As part of our investigation, we have a number of enquiries ongoing including reviewing CCTV and forensic evidence. If anyone has any doorbell or dashcam footage in these locations on the above dates and times, we would like to hear from you.