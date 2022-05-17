Police car hit by stolen Range Rover during chase through Kenilworth

A police car was hit by a stolen Range Rover during a chase through Kenilworth this morning (Tuesday).
Officers spotted the vehicle soon after it was reported stolen - but the driver failed to stop and collided with the police vehicle and sped off towards High Street.
The person inside in the Range Rover later abandoned the vehicle and tried to run away but was quickly arrested by police.
The black Range Rover Sport was stolen from a property at Highland Road, Kenilworth, at about 1.50am this morning.
Police would like to speak to anyone with any information, dash cam footage or CCTV footage.
They can contact Warwickshire Police on 101, and quoting the incident number 31 of 17 May 2022, or alternatively Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.