Police carry out drugs raid in Leamington

Police carried out a drugs raid in Leamington this morning (Thursday).

Officers from the Leamington Safer Neighbourhood team conducted a drugs warrant at an address in Napton Drive in Lillington where it was suspected that class A drugs were being held.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: "On this occasion no arrests were made.

