Police carry out drugs raid in Leamington

Police carried out a drugs raid in Leamington this morning (Thursday).
Officers from the Leamington Safer Neighbourhood team conducted a drugs warrant at an address in Napton Drive in Lillington where it was suspected that class A drugs were being held.
A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: "On this occasion no arrests were made.
"If you suspect drug dealing is happening in your area information can be given to Warwickshire Police by calling 101 or reporting online via our website. Reports can also be made anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800555111."