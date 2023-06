Police stopped the driver of a BMW near Rugby and found he shouldn’t have been behind the wheel.

OPU Warwickshire intercepted the BMW 120D on the A45 this week and discovered the the driver only held a provisional licence and had no insurance.

The vehicle MOT also expired on 27th May 2023. The car was taken away and the driver was reported to the court for the offences.

Police seize the vehicle.