Police catch drug dealer after drunk crash near Kenilworth - and find illegal firearms and £25k worth of cocaine at his home
A search of his house also revealed illegal firearms and ammunition as well as up to £25,000 worth of cocaine.
At around 10pm on Wednesday December 6, 2023, Operational Patrol Unit (OPU) officers spotted Jack Unsworth, aged 20, of Moat Lane, Burton Green driving a stolen Peugeot 408 in Kenilworth.
Unsworth failed to stop on request, resulting in a police pursuit. Soon afterwards, Unsworth – who was under the influence of alcohol – lost control of the car and crashed on the A45’s Festival Island.
Inside the car we discovered over £3,000 in cash, drugs, and a machete.
Following this, a search of his house uncovered two handguns, ammunition, up to £25,000 worth of cocaine, and other drugs paraphernalia.
His phone included various videos of Unsworth presenting his lifestyle as a drug dealer, including with drugs and cash in hand, as well as messages and other evidence showing he had been selling drugs.
Jack Unsworth was sentenced to six years in prison at Warwick Crown Court on December 6.
He has also been disqualified from driving for four years, and will have to pass an extended driving test to get a new license.
This was for charges including possession of firearms, possession of ammunition for a firearm, possession with intent to supply cocaine and Class C drugs, possession of a knife in a public place, aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, driving while under the influence of alcohol, driving without insurance, driving not in accordance with a license, and acquiring, using, or possessing criminal property.
DC Mottram of Leamington CID said: “For those wondering if getting involved with violent gangs and dealing drugs to vulnerable people for a bit of extra cash is worth it, I’d hope this provides an answer.
“The county is much safer with Unsworth behind bars. He drove around with a weapon in his car, he kept firearms in his house and had no regard for the safety of others.