Police charge unfit Tesla driver who crashed into Rugby garage

Police caught up with this Tesla driver after a tip-off from a concerned member of the public in Rugby.

They arrested a 37-year-old man from Rugby on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink/drugs.

He’s now been charged for failing to provide a specimen, driving without insurance and driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

The man, who was caught in Oulton Road on Tuesday (February 11) will appear before magistrates in Leamington on February 28.