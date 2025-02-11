Police chase involving stolen Range Rover from Rugby comes to an end when officers burst all four tyres

A police chase with a stolen Range Rover from Rugby came to an end when officers managed to burst all four tyres.

The suspects still tried to continue driving and then escape on foot - but all three were arrested.

The stolen car was linked to a theft in Coventry - and when police heard it was heading along the A45 towards Coventry, they rolled out a 'stinger' device near the Ryton roundabout.

In a humorous online post, Rugby Police said: "When we got wind that three men had reportedly stolen a Range Rover from Rugby we couldn’t help but think they’d want some luxury accommodation to match their lifestyle aspirations.

"That’s why, when we heard that a car linked to that theft was heading along the A45 towards Coventry we thought we’d make them a generous offer of a cell and a microwave meal.

"Oddly, they didn’t seem to want to stick around to chat."

"A little forward planning saw us throw out a stinger near the Ryton roundabout just at the right moment.

"Rather rudely, the driver attempted to carry on towards Coventry but, owing to the fact we’d burst all four of their tyres, that plan didn’t go very well for them."

"All three occupants of the car attempted to continue their journey on foot.

They added: "PCs Finn and Tennant arrested two of them while PC Bonsor and Macdonald (from the car that deployed the stinger) – arrived moments later and PC Bonsor detained the third as he tried to walk away.

"A search of the suspicious car then revealed power tools and additional number plates."

A 31-year-old man from Nuneaton, a 34-year-old man from Coventry and a 29-year-old man from Rugby were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and going equipped.