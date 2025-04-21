Police chase near Stoneleigh ends in crash - and wanted man arrested in driver's seat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A police chase near Stoneleigh ended in a crash - and a wanted man was arrested in the driver's seat.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The driver of this Honda Civic failed to stop for Warwickshire Police's OPU Unit on St Martin's Road near Stoneleigh and crashed on the junction with Ashow Road.

He was disqualified from driving for not having insurance and was wanted on a recall to prison. He also failed a roadside drugs test for cocaine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A female passenger was also arrested after checks showed she was wanted for drug offences.

Warwickshire Police's OPU Unit said: "The driver has now been returned to prison and will face further charges in relation to this incident."