Police chase near Stoneleigh ends in crash - and wanted man arrested in driver's seat

By News Reporter
Published 21st Apr 2025, 10:28 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2025, 10:35 BST
A police chase near Stoneleigh ended in a crash - and a wanted man was arrested in the driver's seat.

The driver of this Honda Civic failed to stop for Warwickshire Police's OPU Unit on St Martin's Road near Stoneleigh and crashed on the junction with Ashow Road.

He was disqualified from driving for not having insurance and was wanted on a recall to prison. He also failed a roadside drugs test for cocaine.

A female passenger was also arrested after checks showed she was wanted for drug offences.

Warwickshire Police's OPU Unit said: "The driver has now been returned to prison and will face further charges in relation to this incident."

