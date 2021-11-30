Police commissioner backs 'ShopKind' campaign in Rugby - as rates of abuse of retail staff rise across the country

Town ranger Robert Hallam, store assistant Vanessa Levy, Warwickshire PCC Seccombe, store manager Ruth Latham and business crime advisor Bogdan Fironda.

'ShopKind' signs have been distributed to shops across Rugby as part of a new campaign to tackle rising levels of abuse of retail staff.

Despite the events of the last year highlighting the crucial role retail workers play, violence and abuse against them is a growing problem.

Nationally, the British Retail Consortium estimates 455 abusive or violent incidents occurring every day in the retail sector in the past 12 months - an increase of seven per cent when compared with 2018/19.

In Rugby, Warwickshire police and crime commissioner Philip Seccombe is backing the ‘#ShopKind’ campaign to help tackle the growing problem - with a pledge for better police response to such incidents.

#ShopKind posters, signs and till screen graphics have been handed out to local retailers in the town and a special awareness stand was also held at Elliott's Field retail park to educate the public and provide crime prevention advice.

He joined business crime advisor Bogdan Fironda on a special awareness day on Black Friday in the town, designed to encourage shoppers to treat staff with respect on what is traditionally the busiest time of year for retailers.

Mr Seccombe said: “Retailers and shop staff play a vital role in our communities, highlighted during the pandemic, when they truly have helped people continue to get vital supplies and keep the local economy going.

"Despite this, shop workers continue to see a rise in assaults and abuse against them, which is simply unacceptable.

“That’s why I am backing the #ShopKind campaign, as well as pledging to ensure a better response from police when such incidents are reported.

"It’s important to spread the message and remind shoppers of the need for kindness, not only as we have the very busy period in the run up to Christmas but all year round.”