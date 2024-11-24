Police concerned for the welfare of two people after they were spotted having a dispute in Leamington town centre

Warwickshire Police said a man and a woman were having a verbal dispute near the Chandos Street car park around 1am this morning (Sunday November 24)

Officers said the pair may have been out in the town on Saturday evening (November 23) – possibly going to a nearby nightclub before coming to the car park.

Warwickshire Police said the man is reported to have shouted at the woman – telling her to get in a black SUV-type car, which then left in the direction of Warwick Street.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

The incident was called Warwickshire Police by a third-party witness and officers said they have since been unable to identify or locate the man and woman.

Now an appeal has been launched for information and witnesses.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police said: “Enquiries are ongoing but we’re keen for the man and woman to make contact so we can check on their welfare.

"Equally, if you were in the area or witnessed the dispute and can help with our investigation, please get in touch.”

The woman is described as white, of slim build, with dark hair and wearing dark clothing.

The man is believed to be white, of slim build, taller than the woman, with short dark hair, wearing dark trousers and a white T-shirt.

Anyone with information can provide it online by going to the force’s website at: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/ or by calling 101 quoting incident number 15 of November 24.