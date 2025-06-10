Police confirm human remains found earlier this year are missing Warwick man Stefan Watkins

Stefan, who was 47 at the time of his disappearance, was reported missing on May 23, 2023. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police

Police have confirmed that the human remains found earlier this year are those of missing Warwick man Stefan Watkins.

Extensive tests were carried out on the remains, which were found at Charterhouse Fields in Coventry on February 1, with the results showing they belonged to Stefan.

Warwickshire Police said they are not treating his death as suspicious and that Stefan’s family has been informed and a file will be passed to the coroner.

Speaking about the update, Detective Inspector Gareth Unett, who led the investigation, said: “We’d like to thank everyone who helped us by sharing our appeals as we tried to find Stefan and we know his disappearance struck a real chord in the local area.

“Since Stefan was reported as a missing person, we’ve continually supported his family and strived to get answers for them.

"It’s been a complex and lengthy investigation, and although this is not the outcome any of us would have wanted, hopefully his loved ones should now be able to start to come to terms with what has happened.”