Police continue to investigate reported rape in Warwickshire village last week

Warwickshire Police are appealing for witness or dashcam footage to a reported rape which took place in Binley Woods last week.

A woman in her 20s was walking along Brandon Road under the flyover of the A46 towards Rugby Road between 2pm and 3pm on Monday (April 22) when she is understood to have been approached by an unknown man who threatened her with what is thought to be a bladed object before taking her to a nearby wooded area where he is reported to have raped her.

Enquiries are ongoing and the public can expect to see a heightened police presence in the area over the coming days.

Police appeal. Image courtesy of Warwickshire Police.

Det Insp Carl Buckley said: “We recognise the concern this will cause in the local community and while no arrests have been made, I’d like to reassure them we’re carrying out a full investigation.

“As part of that, there will be officers in the area surrounding Brandon Road and Rugby Road in the next 48 hours.

“Please speak to them if you think you saw something or can help - your information could be key to our investigation.

“Equally we’d encourage anyone who has dashcam footage and was travelling along Brandon Road or Rugby Road between 1.30pm and 3pm last Monday to contact us.”