Police crackdown on more people behind wheel suspected of drink and drug driving in Warwickshire

Police continue to arrest suspected drink and drug drivers as they patrol the county’s roads in the run up to Christmas and New Year.

Police have stopped people in Leamington, Ryton, Warwick, Stratford and Nuneaton.

A 48 year old woman from Leamington Spa who was arrested on December 12 in Wedgnock Lane, Warwick after a member of the public called police concerned for her welfare.

Police crackdown on drink and drug drivers.

Officers arrived and she failed to provide a breath test for analysis and was arrested and later charged to appear before Warwickshire Magistrates on January 26 2024.

An 18 year old man from Stratford-upon-Avon was arrested on December 12 on Old Warwick Bypass, Europa Way, Warwick when police driving behind him became suspicious and stopped the vehicle. The driver provided a positive drugs wipe for cannabis and was arrested.

He has been released on bail whilst police await the results of further drugs tests.

A 30 year old man from Stratford-upon-Avon was arrested on December 13 at the BP Garage at Oversley Mill when officers went to investigate after seeing two vehicles blocking the exit to the forecourt by the way they were parked.

As officers approached, one vehicle left.

The other vehicle remained stationary with the engine running and officers believe the driver was asleep in the driver’s seat. Suspecting he had been drinking, he was arrested and later charged with drink driving to appear at Warwickshire Magistrates Court on January 26.

A 39 year old man from Birmingham was arrested on December 13 in Leamington Road, Ryton, after OPU officers stopped his car suspecting the driver may be linked to a burglary the night before.

The driver provided a positive drug swipe for cocaine and cannabis and was arrested on suspicion of burglary dwelling and drug driving.

He has been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

A 23 year old man from Southam was arrested on December 13 after police were called to a single vehicle collision in Knightcote.

The driver of the car involved failed a roadside breath test and was arrested. He was later charged with drink driving to appear at Warwickshire Magistrates Court on February 2, 2024.

Some drivers who were charged with drink driving in November are now appearing in court, including 57-year-old Richard Mark Turner from Brook End Drive, Henley-in-Arden who despite a guilty plea, has been disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 19 Mmnths after appearing at Leamington Magistrates Court on December 15.

The disqualification may be reduced by 19 weeks if by January 3, 2025 Mr Turner satisfactorily completes a driver retraining course. His driving record was also endorsed, he was fined £507 and ordered to pay £135 costs and £203 surcharge.

He was arrested on November 6 2023 during Operation Tramline when officers stopped his car on the M40 near Junction 3a to give him words of advice about his manner of driving.

On talking to him officers became suspicious that he may have consumed alcohol and he was asked to provide a roadside breath test. He failed. The proportion of alcohol in his breath was found to be 72 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the prescribed limit.

Forty-six year old Antony Induli from Ramsden Avenue, Nuneaton, has also been banned from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 17 months after pleading guilty to drink driving at Leamington Magistrates Court on December 15. His disqualification can be reduced by 17 weeks if by November 15 2024 he satisfactorily completes a driver retraining course. He was also fined £438 and ordered to pay £135 costs and £175 surcharge.

He was arrested November 6 in Tuttle Hill, Nuneaton, when police were called to a single vehicle collision at the location.

Officers arrived and spoke to the driver, suspecting he may have drunk alcohol they asked him to provide a roadside breath test. Tests revealed he had 69 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath and he was charged with drink driving.