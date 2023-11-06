Police descend on village near Rugby following two separate incidents - one man arrested

Cordons were placed in two different areas of the village – relating to one of the incidents

A large number of police officers descended on a village near Rugby on Sunday morning.

Cordons were placed around the former Post Office building in High Street, West Haddon, as a police officer stood guard. Another was set up just down the road around the railings in West End, while a police car blocked the entrance to a private driveway on the mini roundabout near the Station Road sign.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police told this newspaper today (November 6): “A 51-year-old Northampton man has been arrested and released on police bail on suspicion of assault and driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level above the limit. This was in relation to an incident which occurred in Station Road, West Haddon, sometime between midnight and 11.45am on Sunday, November 5.

"A woman in her 50s was taken to Northampton General Hospital for treatment. Her injuries were not believed to be serious.”

This incident is linked to both cordons which were set by Northamptonshire Police, as well as the police car blocking a driveway.

Police were also called to Muncaster Way in West Haddon following a residential burglary which was believed to have happened between 2.30 and 3am on Sunday morning.

A police spokesperson said: “Police officers are appealing for witnesses after the offenders gained access to the property after damaging a rear door.

"Once inside, a set of car keys were stolen from a draw in the hallway.

“The offenders have been disturbed by the occupants and have left via the same door. The car was not stolen, and the set of car keys were found across the street later that morning.

“Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between the stated times, in particularly if they saw two males or a vehicle which looked out of place.”

Witnesses or anyone with information, including CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.