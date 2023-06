A cannabis factory has been discovered at a house in Whitnash.

A cannabis factory has been discovered at a house in Whitnash.

Police were called to a house in Whitnash Road on Thursday (June 8) after concerns for a pet - but when they arrived they found cannabis plants inside.

A spokesperson for Leamington Police said: "The local Safer Neighbourhood Team have been and will continue to conduct reassurance patrols/visits in the area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"This find forms part of a regional initiative Op Target - which aims to target serious and organised crime.”