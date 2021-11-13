Police find a large knife after stopping a cloned vehicle with false number plates near Ryton

Police found a large knife after stopping a cloned vehicle with false number plates near Ryton.

Warwickshire Police and West Midlands Police worked together to stop the Ford Transit yesterday (Friday) which was heading towards Coventry on the A45 at Ryton.

"The driver was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon after we found a large knife in the driver's door pocket, " said Warwickshire Police.

Police found a large knife after stopping a cloned vehicle with false number plates near Ryton. Photo by OPU Warwickshire

In a separate incident on the same day, officers stopped another transit van on London Road, Coventry, after following the vehicle from the A45 at Ryton.

"The driver had no valid insurance, no MOT and no tax," said Warwickshire Police.

"We seized the vehicle and reported the driver to court for the offences."

And it seems that nearby workers were happy to help the police with essential duties.