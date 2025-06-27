Police find body in search for missing woman with links to Leamington - man charged with murder

Reanne Coulson. Credit: West Midlands Police

A body has been found in the search for a missing woman with links to Leamington and a man has been charged with her murder – West Midlands Police have said.

Reanne Coulson, 34, was last seen at around 9.46pm on May 21 in Coventry when she visited a food bank at St Mary and Benedict Church in Raglan Street.

West Midlands Police said Reanne was known to travel around Coventry, Atherstone and Leamington.

Mohammed Durnion, 42, has been charged with murder while Adam Moore, 38, has been charged with assisting an offender.

Both men are due to appear at Coventry Magistrates Court tomorrow (Saturday June 28).

A 53-year-old man, who had previously been arrested on suspicion of murder and kidnap, had since been released on bail with strict conditions.

Det Supt Jim Munro said the force had been focused on doing all it could to find Ms Coulson.

"We've charged a man with murder, and another for assisting an offender, but our enquiries to establish exactly what happened and why are ongoing," he said.

Ms Coulson's older brother Ashley has thanked the public for their help to find Reanne and asked that the family be left alone to grieve.