Police find 'large quantity' of cash and drugs after stopping man in Leamington

Police have found a 'large quantity' of cash and drugs after stopping a man in Leamington this afternoon (Friday).
Officers searched the man in Brunswick Street at about midday.
A police spokesperson said: "A large quantity of cash and suspected Class A controlled drugs were located.
"A 22-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply of Class A controlled drugs.
"He has been released on bail, with conditions not to enter Warwickshire while officers conduct enquiries."