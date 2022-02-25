Police find 'large quantity' of cash and drugs after stopping man in Leamington

Police have found a 'large quantity' of cash and drugs after stopping a man in Leamington this afternoon (Friday).

Officers searched the man in Brunswick Street at about midday.

A police spokesperson said: "A large quantity of cash and suspected Class A controlled drugs were located.

"A 22-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply of Class A controlled drugs.