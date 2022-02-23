Police find 'significant' amount of Class A drugs after spotting a suspected drug deal in Leamington

Police found a 'significant' amount of Class A drugs after spotting a suspected drug deal taking place in Lillington.
The officers witnesses the alleged incident at around 11.50am yesterday (Tuesday) on a pathway near Burbery Close.
A Warwickshire Police spokesperson said: "A man was searched by officers and cash, several mobile devices and significant quantity of suspected of Class A drugs were seized.
"A 27-year-old man from Coventry was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A controlled drugs.
"He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue."