Police find 'significant' amount of Class A drugs after spotting a suspected drug deal in Leamington

Police found a 'significant' amount of Class A drugs after spotting a suspected drug deal taking place in Lillington.

The officers witnesses the alleged incident at around 11.50am yesterday (Tuesday) on a pathway near Burbery Close.

A Warwickshire Police spokesperson said: "A man was searched by officers and cash, several mobile devices and significant quantity of suspected of Class A drugs were seized.

"A 27-year-old man from Coventry was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A controlled drugs.