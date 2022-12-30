The multi-talented Warwickshire Rural Crime Team has been involved in an operation to tackle fuel theft – that also saw a check on hare coursing near a Rugby village.

Part of a montage produced by Warwickshire Rural Crime Team after their operation against fuel theft.

The rural team and officers from the various areas worked together for several days of action against those committing fuel thefts.

The initiative followed an increase across the county, following the rocketing prices of both vehicle and domestic heating fuels.

Advertisement

A spokesperson said the operation took place in the north of the county and Rugby area during the early hours and later evenings, as the data showed this to be when offenders were most likely to be out and about.

More than 40 vehicles were checked during the operation with several vehicles and drivers dealt with for various driving document offences.

Advertisement

Officers also attended reports of illegal hare coursing in Grandborough on one evening as they were close by but no one was tracked down.

The spokesperson added: “A lovely red and white Renault van was located in a lay-by. It was found to be full of containers that smelt heavily of fuel with associated equipment used in fuel thefts. The vehicle was seized on suspicion of being stolen (as well as suspected use in crime) due to several anomalies with its identity.

Advertisement

“Officers also came across a vehicle that had recently been set on fire. After confirming no one was inside the vehicle, they conducted an area search for possible offenders. A drone was deployed to assist with the search but none were located.