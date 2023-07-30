Police give order to vacate to those at unauthorised encampment in Radford Semele

The encampment has been made at Radford Semele Sports and Social Club

Police have issued a statement as they work to address an unauthorised encampment in Radford Semele.

Superintendent Ross Campbell said: “We have been working with all parties throughout the weekend to identify a resolution to the unauthorised encampment at Radford Semele Sports and Social Club.

"This afternoon, we have invoked our powers under Section 61 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act, 1994 and have given notice to vacate the site by tomorrow afternoon.