Police growing ‘increasingly concerned’ after man, 27, goes missing at Shambala festival in Northamptonshire

Police and search and rescue have been searching the Kelmarsh estate over the last few days

Officers have been following all lines of enquiry to find him, including land searches of the festival site and surrounding area, supported by Northamptonshire Search and Rescue volunteers.

Northamptonshire Police is renewing its appeal for information to help find a man reported missing at Shambala festival.

Gboyega, aged 27, attended the event in Kelmarsh at the weekend with friends, and was last seen at around 4am on Saturday, August 26.

He was reported missing the following day (Sunday, August 27) and since then, officers have been following all lines of enquiry to find him, including land searches of the festival site and surrounding area, supported by Northamptonshire Search and Rescue volunteers.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Nick Peters, of CID, said: “We are increasingly concerned about Gboyega, and are repeating our appeal for anyone with information that could help us to find him to get in touch immediately.

“We know he attended the festival with friends, and became separated from them in the early hours of Saturday morning.

“Specialist officers have been searching the area in case something untoward has happened to Gboyega, but at this stage there is no evidence or suggestion of criminality and this remains a missing persons enquiry.

“We appreciate the love and concern that is being shown for Gboyega, but would continue to ask that no-one attempts to conduct their own search for him due to the risks posed by the nature of the terrain.

“I’d like to reassure people that we have a team of officers dedicated to following all lines of enquiry in order to find Gboyega, including investigating all reported sightings. We are liaising with his family and keeping them informed of our progress.

“If you have any information that could be relevant to our investigation, however small or seemingly insignificant, please get in touch if you’ve not already spoken to officers – call 999 with any sightings of Gboyega, and 101 with any other information.”

Gboyega is described as 5ft 6in, with short black dreadlocks and a full-face beard. He wears glasses and was last seen wearing a beige/cream bucket hat, a red and white striped gilet with black clothing underneath, black trousers and dark coloured shoes. He is from the Bromley area of London.

If you see Gboyega, please call Northamptonshire Police on 999. Information and previous sightings can also be reported by calling 101, quoting reference number MPD1/2619/23.