Police helicopter and dog unit called to catch suspect after car chase near Lutterworth last night (Wednesday)

A police helicopter and dog unit were called in last night to help catch a suspect after a car chase near Lutterworth.

The suspect was seen in a stolen vehicle from Lutterworth by Leicestershire Police traffic officers and decided to drive away.

Market Harborough and Lutterworth Police said: "They pursued the suspect who was soon after arrested with help from the dog unit, the national police air service and local officers.

"The suspect is being transported to custody and will spend some time with us.”