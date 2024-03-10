Police hit back at bizarre complaints about their parking as they rush to scene of assault at Kenilworth’s Sainsbury’s
and live on Freeview channel 276
A person has been arrested on suspicion of shoplifting and assaulting staff at Sainsbury's in Kenilworth.
And officers hit back at people who complained that they did not park the car properly, saying "when it's reported that there is a risk to the public and violence allegedly being used I wasn't going to look for a space".
Advertisement
Advertisement
Officers from Warwickshire Police's road traffic unit (OPU) were first on the scene, which - for some reason - also caused a bit of debate on social media.
The OPU Unit replied: "There has been some social media speculation as to why there was a traffic car there, why the need for OPU for this specific individual.
"The secret is...we were closest and went to help. Just because it was a traffic car that was closest doesn't mean we don't deal with crime.
"And yes, I parked the car the wrong way. Sorry not sorry. When it's reported that there is a risk to the public and violence allegedly being used I wasn't going to look for a space."