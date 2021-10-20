Police hunt arsonists who torched two cars in Lutterworth

File image.

Firebugs who torched two cars in Lutterworth in the early hours of Sunday are being hunted by police.

The arsonists set the vehicles alight on a driveway on Bitteswell Road, Lutterworth, under cover of pitch-black darkness.

Both cars were gutted in the devastating attack while a garage at the house was also damaged.

Firefighters from Lutterworth, Rugby and Leicester’s Southern station dashed to tackle the ferocious fire after the alarm was raised at 2.26am yesterday morning.

Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel to battle the flames.

“Police requested due to believed deliberate ignition,” said Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service.

Police are appealing for any eye-witnesses to come forward as they confirmed they have not made any arrests yet.

“Shortly before 3am yesterday (Sunday 17 October) a call was received from Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service regarding two cars which had been set alight in Bitteswell Road, Lutterworth.

“Both vehicles were completely damaged and no arrests have been made at this time,” said police.