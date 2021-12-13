Police hunt burglar who broke into a Hillmorton home and made off with 15 snakes in a holdall

File image.

Police are hunting for a burglar who forced their way into a Hillmorton home before making off with keys, cash - and 15 Royal Python snakes.

The bizarre incident occurred on Horne Close between 7.30am and 10.30am on Saturday, December 11.

Police believe the burglar forced entry to the property and carried out an untidy search before removing the snakes, a wheeled holdall, cash and some keys.

Officers believe the snakes, which have individual markings making them easier to identify should they be found, would have been placed into the holdall and taken through Watts Lane cemetery.

Enquiries are ongoing and police are appealing for any members of the public who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area to come forward.