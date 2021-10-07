Police hunt for man with links to Rugby who is wanted on recall to prison

Ross Lloyd.

Police are on the hunt for a man with links to Rugby who is wanted on recall to prison.

27-year-old Ross Lloyd was released from HMP Featherstone Prison in 2020 after serving a sentence for drugs supply offences.

He has recently breached his license conditions and is now wanted on recall to prison.

He is described as white, with short brown hair. He is 5ft 8ins and of a slim build.

Police said he has links to Rugby and Barwell in Leicestershire.