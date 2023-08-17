Police in Leamington continue to patrol the streets a week after the shooting of Ben Daly

So far six people have been arrested – five on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and one on suspicion of murder. All have been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

Police in Leamington continue to patrol the streets and engage with residents a week after the shooting in the town.

Officers and detectives launched a murder investigation following the shooting of 30-year-old Ben Daly last Thursday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Six people have been arrested – five on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and one on suspicion of murder.

Police in Leamington continue to patrol the streets and engage with residents a week after the tragic shooting of Ben Daly. Photo by Warwickshire Police

All have been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

Inspector Simon Ryan said: “It is now one week since Ben Daly tragically lost his life in this appalling incident. I’m sure I speak for the entire community when I say that our thoughts remain with his friends and loved ones.

“This is not the sort of tragedy that anyone would expect to happen in Leamington, and we know that residents have been left shocked and worried.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Though all intelligence indicates this was an isolated incident, people will still feel deeply concerned.

“Over the last week, officers and detectives have been out on the streets and knocking on doors- not only to gather evidence but also to speak with the community and reassure them.

“Residents will have noticed a particularly strong police presence in the area through today as we once again knock on doors to engage with residents and ensure that no stone has been left unturned with our enquiries.

“Officers – both in uniform and in plain clothes - we will remain out and about in the community to ensure you all feel safe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“In the meantime our investigation is progressing rapidly, and we would urge anyone with information to contact us if they have not yet done so.”

The force has set up the following link where members of the public can anonymously provide information and upload photos and video.

To submit information go to https://mipp.police.uk/operation/23HQ23E47-PO1