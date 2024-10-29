Police in Rugby seize stolen Vauxhall and discover driver was on road illegally

Police in Rugby seized this stolen Vauxhall and made the driver walk home on foot.

The Vauxhall Mokka driver was stopped on Saturday.

A spokesman for Rugby Police said: “It had been reported as stolen on the basis that the driver was either not paying their finance or the car was a hire and it had been kept by the driver beyond the terms.

“Things got worse when it was discovered that the driver had neither a full licence or insurance.

The stolen car is returned to its rightful owner.

"One Vauxhall on the back of the big orange truck so it can be returned to its rightful owner and one driver reported to the courts for the offences and invited to continue the rest of their journey on foot.”

Got concerns over a vehicle? Report them online at: www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report