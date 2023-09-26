Do you recognise this pit bike?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police in Rugby are trying to locate the owner of this pit bike.

Rugby Rural North Safer Neighbourhood Team want to hear from anyone who may recognise the bike or know the owner.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said: “If you are the owner or recognise it or know the owner please ask them to contact Rugby Rural North Safer Neighbourhood Team on 101 or email [email protected].”