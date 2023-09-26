Register
Police in Rugby want to track owner of this bike

Do you recognise this pit bike?
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 26th Sep 2023, 11:26 BST
Police in Rugby are trying to locate the owner of this pit bike.

Rugby Rural North Safer Neighbourhood Team want to hear from anyone who may recognise the bike or know the owner.

Police said: “If you are the owner or recognise it or know the owner please ask them to contact Rugby Rural North Safer Neighbourhood Team on 101 or email [email protected].”

If you would like to give details about the bike anonymously, telephone 0800 555111.