Police in Rugby want to track owner of this bike
Do you recognise this pit bike?
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police in Rugby are trying to locate the owner of this pit bike.
Rugby Rural North Safer Neighbourhood Team want to hear from anyone who may recognise the bike or know the owner.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Police said: “If you are the owner or recognise it or know the owner please ask them to contact Rugby Rural North Safer Neighbourhood Team on 101 or email [email protected].”
If you would like to give details about the bike anonymously, telephone 0800 555111.