Police increase patrols around Warwick racecourse after concerns about antisocial behaviour
The Warwick Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) said this morning (Thursday September 5) that they had increased vehicle patrols in and around that area during both the day and night.
The team said this was in a bid to reassure residents in and around the area who had previously raised concerns.
The officers said: “Due to an increase of ASB being reported around Warwick racecourse, officers have been implementing marked police vehicle patrols in the surrounding areas at all times of the day and night to help reduce offending in the area and reassure the local residents that we are taking their concerns seriously.”
To report antisocial behaviour or a crime go to Warwickshire Police’s website at: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/soh/seen-or-heard/
To contact the Warwick Safer Neighbourhood Team, email: [email protected]
Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/