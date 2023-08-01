Register
Police intercept van in Leamington which was linked to thefts across Warwickshire

Officers from Warwickshire Police’s Operational Patrol Unit (OPU) spotted the Citroën Berlingo (pictured) in the Morrisons’ car park in Old Warwick Road and, when the driver tried to get away, the officers boxed the vehicle in using their car to prevent a pursuit through Leamington town centre
By The Newsroom
Published 1st Aug 2023, 11:02 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 11:02 BST

Police have intercepted a van in Leamington which was linked with a number of thefts across Warwickshire.

Officers from Warwickshire Police’s Operational Patrol Unit (OPU) spotted the Citroën Berlingo (pictured) in the Morrisons’ car park in Old Warwick Road and, when the driver tried to get away by making off in the van at speed through the Costa coffee drive through and over the footpath and towards Leamington Station the officers boxed the vehicle in using their car to prevent a pursuit through the town centre.

The driver was arrested, remanded in custody and charged with a number of theft offences.

He will soon appear at Warwick Magistrates’ Court.