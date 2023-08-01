Police intercept van in Leamington which was linked to thefts across Warwickshire

Officers from Warwickshire Police’s Operational Patrol Unit (OPU) spotted the Citroën Berlingo (pictured) in the Morrisons’ car park in Old Warwick Road and, when the driver tried to get away by making off in the van at speed through the Costa coffee drive through and over the footpath and towards Leamington Station the officers boxed the vehicle in using their car to prevent a pursuit through the town centre.