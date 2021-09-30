Police investigating a sexual assault onboard a train in Rugby believe this person could have key information

Officers investigating a sexual assault onboard a train believe the person in this image could have key information to help their investigation.

Shortly before 8pm on Sunday August 22 a man boarded a train at Rugby, which was headed to Birmingham New Street station.

The man sat next to the victim, engaging her in conversation, before pressing up against victims’ legs twice.

Officers believe the man shown in this CCTV image has information which could assist their investigation.

If you know who he is then contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2100062583. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.