Police are looking into a report that workers charged a Leamington resident £900 for simple garden cleaning.

Officers said that the workers were only at the garden for two hours to trim trees and clear bushes.

"Please speak to a family member or a friend before getting any works completed at your property," said Leamington Police.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Always get a quote if you can get three quotes before any work starts and make sure it is a detailed quote."

Police are looking into a report that workers charged a Leamington resident £900 for simple garden cleaning.