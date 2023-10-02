Police investigating burglary in Warwick - can you help with the investigation?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are investigating a reported burglary in Warwick.

Between midday on September 28 and the afternoon the following day, a house in Narrow Hall Meadow was broken into.

The owners were not at home at the time.

A door was reportedly forced and the property searched before the offenders made an escape by the same entry point.

If anyone has any information they should call 101 citing incident 172 of September 29.

Information can also be given at: www.warwickshire.police.uk/report