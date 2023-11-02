Police investigating hit-and-run on A46 near Kenilworth - can you help?

Thankfully no-one was injured in the incident.

Police are investigating a hit-and-run on the A46 near Kenilworth.

Yesterday morning (Wednesday November 1), there was a crash involving a white van and a grey Volkswagen Transporter on the northbound carriageway between the Thickthorn and Stoneleigh islands.

It happened around 11.10am opposite the roadworks and the white van failed to stop at the scene.

Thankfully no-one was injured, but officers are investigating and are encouraging people with information to get in touch.

They say they are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was driving along the stretch of road and has dashcam footage of the vehicles and the manner in which they were being driven.

If anyone can help officers with their investigation, they should contact Warwickshire Police quoting incident number 128 of November 1.