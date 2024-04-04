Police investigating murder in Oxford arrest 21-year-old woman from south Warwickshire
Police investigating a murder have arrested a woman from Stratford-upon-Avon.
The 21-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. She remains in police custody.
This relates to the death of Tobias Bruce following an incident in College Lane, Littlemore, Oxford, on February 25.
The woman from Stratford, who has not been named, was one of two people arrested today (Thursday) - the other being a 34-year-old man from Colchester, who was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. He remains in police custody.
Six people have been previously arrested in connection with the investigation - one person has been released with no further action and the other five have been released on conditional bail.