Police investigating offensive football banner in Warwickshire mocking helicopter death

The banner was hung over the road as Leicester fans approached Coventry ahead of the derby game

Police are investigating an offensive banner that was hung over the A444 in Warwickshire ahead of the Coventry City vs Leicester City game on Saturday (January 13).

The banner had a picture of a helicopter on fire. Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha died in a helicopter crash in 2018.

Inspector Mark Calvert said: “On Saturday we saw shocking behaviour from a very small number of people and I’m sure most football fans will join me in condemning the behaviour.

“There were several signs seized across the region on Saturday, we are investigating one left on School Lane over the A444 in Warwickshire.

“We are investigating to establish who was responsible for leaving the sign and will look to take appropriate action.

“The sign looked like it had been professionally made so we’re appealing for anyone who has any knowledge around how it was produced or who placed it over the road to get in touch with us.”