Police investigating rape at south Warwickshire festival – boy, 16, arrested
An investigation has been launched following a rape at a festival at Ragley Hall.
Officers were called at around 11.40pm last night (Friday August 22) to the venue near Alcester.
Warwickshire Police said: "A 16-year-old boy from Redditch has been arrested and is currently in police custody.
"A number of enquiries are currently ongoing and a scene guard is in place at the location.
"The victim - a teenage girl of a similar age - is currently being supported by specialist officers.
"If anyone has any information which could assist officers with enquiries, please call 101 quoting incident number 412 of 22 August."