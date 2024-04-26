Police investigating reports of sexual assault on girl in Leamington street

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are investigating reports that a girl was sexually assaulted while walking down a street in Leamington.

The incident happened at around 8.45am on Friday April 19 as the girl was walking along Prospect Road.

The alleged suspect was described as a young man, 5ft 6in tall with short black hair and a green coat.

Warwickshire Police said: "If anyone who was around that area on the morning of Friday 19 April and has seen someone acting strangely or suspiciously, please contact us as soon as possible citing Incident 77 of 25 April.

Online at www.warwickshire.police.uk/report

By phone on 101

Anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

“The investigating officer is DS 1281 Pettit.