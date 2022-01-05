Police investigating 'suspicious incident' after teenage girl was approached by a man in Kenilworth

Police are investigating a suspicious incident after a teenage girl was approached by a man in Kenilworth.

The incident happened at the bus stop outside St John’s Church in Warwick Road last week.

An unknown man pulled up at the bus stop in his car, spoke to the girl and then offered her a lift.

Warwickshire Police today described the incident as 'suspicious' and said today: "We are carrying out enquiries to identify the driver and establish whether any criminal offences have occurred,"

"The incident occurred at around 12.30pm on Monday December 27 and was reported to us on Friday (31 December). Anyone with information that could help with our enquiries should call 101 quoting incident 79 if 31 December.